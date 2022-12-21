Iranian FM: US seems ready to take final step for JCPOA revival

Amirabdollahian made the comment at the end of his visit to the Jordanian capital Amman where he took part in the Baghdad II Conference.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran is also ready to take the final step toward an agreement.

He said, “Our understanding is the other sides have concluded that they need to act realistically and we have also stated that if our red lines are respected, we are prepared to take the final steps to sign a deal.”

Referring to his meeting with Josep Borrell, the European Union Foreign Policy Chief on the sidelines of the Baghdad II conference, Amirabdollahian noted that he told the top EU diplomat in the presence of the JCPOA talks coordinator Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri in Amman that the US cannot extract concessions from Iran through media if it really believes in diplomacy.

The top Iranian diplomat further said Washington is making hypocritical statements and some actions that are at odds with their words.

Amirabdollahian said the US kept saying it was ready for a deal but they acted in a tow-faced manner through the media.

The JCPOA has been in tatters since former US president Donald Trump left the deal in 2018.

Trump reinstated sanctions on Iran after his withdrawal from the JCPOA and Iran hit back by reducing its commitments under the agreement.