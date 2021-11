Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has tested positive for Covid-19.

Amir Abdollahian is at home in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed the top diplomat has contracted the virus.

Saeed Khatibzadeh however described Amir Abdollahian’s general condition as good.

He said the foreign minister is performing his work-related duties from home.

Khatibzadeh also said Amir Abdollahian’s physician prescribed that he change his work schedule.