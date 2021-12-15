Iranian FM: Tehran reached a good deal with IAEA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says Tehran has reached a good agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency that could dispel some of the concerns over the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

Hossein Amir ABdollahian made the remark on Wednesday, adding the agreement could also

result in continued mutual cooperation with the agency.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran has let the IAEA to install new cameras at Karaj’s Tessa Complex in place of those damaged in a terrorist attack several months ago.

Referring to the ongoing talks between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister also described as a sheer lie some allegations about Iran making demands beyond the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, in the draft documents it proposed to the P-4+1 group during the talks.

He emphasized that these drafts are completely based on the JCPOA and they contain nothing beyond the agreement.

Amir Abollahian noted that these documents are the result of tens of hours of discussions in the government.

He said Iran’s policy is to completely lift the JCPOA-related sanctions in return for dispelling the other parties’ concerns over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The top diplomat added that the two texts are currently being discussed in Vienna, the first text is the result of the first 6 rounds of negotiations and, at the same time, the opposing sides have agreed that the new drafts proposed by Iran should also remain on the table in order for all parties to come up with a single text through comprehensive negotiations.

Amir Abdollahian added that this process should ultimately result in the return of the other parties to their obligations under the JCPOA.

The Iranian foreign minister said, “We are optimistic that if the other side acts realistically, we can make progress in this round of negotiations”.