Iranian FM stresses powerful presence of Resistance Front in West Asia

On Tuesday, in remarks made on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian anti-terrorism icon, Araqchi said that the school of thought of General Soleimani is one of resistance, established by the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and transformed into the Resistance Front.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed out that the Resistance Front continues to maintain a powerful presence in the region and confronts the Zionist regime and the domination forces.

He pointed to recent developments in the Middle East, emphasizing that the Resistance Front has experienced a growing trend throughout its existence. Enemies should not think that the resistance has weakened due to the blows they have inflicted.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that undoubtedly, the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon will become stronger and more fruitful after the martyrdom of its late leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Araqchi mentioned field developments, diplomacy, and media as three pillars of the Resistance School, adding these elements complement each other and must work together.

He warned that enemies seek to create despair and frustration among the people and emphasized that the resistance will remain strong in the region.