Iranian FM says Oman favors talks over revival of nuclear deal

Amirabdollahian also thanked Oman’s constructive role in this regard.

The Iranian foreign minister was speaking at the end of his visit to the Persian Gulf Sultanate during a press briefing.

He also talked about agreements that were signed during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Muscat.

He said following that trip, the two sides have stepped up their efforts to implement those deals.

The foreign minister noted that very positive developments have happened in bilateral ties between the two countries over the past year.

He said Iran’s geopolitical position with regard to the issue of transit have been on the agenda of talks, expressing hope that Iran and Oman will be able to soon implement the Ashkhabad transit deal which starts in Oman and reaches Central Asia via Iran.

Amirabdollahian further described energy and trade ties with Oman as being expanding.

He said Iran hopes that by the time of the Omani sultan’s visit to Tehran in the future, all these projects will be complete.

In other remarks, the top Iranian diplomat spoke about some regional issues including the Yemen situation.

He underlined the need to speed up the removal of the humanitarian siege of Yemen and the establishment of a lasting peace in the country.