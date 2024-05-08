Iranian FM: Ground ready for lasting ceasefire in Gaza

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks as the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal, while the Israeli regime is dragging its feet on it.

The foreign minister said, “Hamas responded to the initiative proposed by Egypt and Qatar within the framework of its principles and in a realistic plan.”

He added, however, Israeli prime minister Benjamin “Netanyahu and the extremist figures of the Zionist regime use their efforts to continue the war, because ceasefire can be a new crisis for them.”

Ceasefire negotiations continue in Cairo to stop the months-long Israeli aggression that has left 35,000 Gazans dead and the besieged territory in ruins.