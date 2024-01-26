Iranian FM congratulates Palestine, South Africa on ICJ ruling 

In a message issued on Friday, Hossein Amirabdollahian said, “I would like to congratulate the South African government and people, the people of Palestine and South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the country’s success in its lawsuit against the Zionist regime with the International Court of Justice.”

The top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the South African government’s initiative at the ICJ.

He also said the officials of the Israeli regime have to be brought to justice immediately for “committing genocide and unprecedented war crimes against Palestinians.”

The Iranian foreign minister also added, “I should reiterate that the White House’s all-out support for the crimes by the Zionists will never be forgotten and will be pursued by the public opinion.”

The International Court of Justice issued its first ruling on South Africa’s case against Israel on Friday, ordering Tel Aviv to take all necessary actions to prevent genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The court judges also ordered Israel to punish members of its military who commit genocidal acts.

A panel of 17 judges agreed that the court, based in The Hague, has jurisdiction to hear South Africa’s case, and passed seven “emergency measures” requested by Pretoria.

The judges also ruled that Israel “shall take immediate and effective measures to address adverse conditions to life in the Gaza Strip”.

Israel was further ordered to report back to the court in a month with an update on what it is doing to comply with these measures.

The ruling falls short of South Africa’s full list of demands, which included a measure ordering Israel to “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza”.

However, it also comes as a blow to Israel, which demanded that the court throw out the entire case, describing it as “spurious and specious”.