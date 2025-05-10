Iranian female mountaineer conquers 8,167-meter peak in Himalayas

Hesamifard announced on Saturday on her social media pages: “Dhaulagiri summit has been climbed.”

In addition to her professional mountaineering career, Ms. Hesamifard is also a physician.

She had previously climbed 11 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 meters.

This was her second attempt to summit the 8,167-meter Dhaulagiri, which she accomplished successfully.

The Iranian mountaineer had tried to climb this peak once before but was unsuccessful due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Dhaulagiri is the seventh-highest of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, located in the Himalayas within Nepal.