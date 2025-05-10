Media Wire

Iranian female mountaineer conquers 8,167-meter peak in Himalayas

By IFP Media Wire
Afsaneh Hesami Fard

Afsaneh Hesamifard, an Iranian mountaineer and doctor, has successfully summited Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas.

Hesamifard announced on Saturday on her social media pages: “Dhaulagiri summit has been climbed.”

In addition to her professional mountaineering career, Ms. Hesamifard is also a physician.

She had previously climbed 11 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 meters.

This was her second attempt to summit the 8,167-meter Dhaulagiri, which she accomplished successfully.

The Iranian mountaineer had tried to climb this peak once before but was unsuccessful due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Dhaulagiri is the seventh-highest of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, located in the Himalayas within Nepal.

