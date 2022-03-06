Iranian doctor holds record in obtaining consent of families to organ donation

Born in 1964 in Isfahan, Dr. Omid Ghobadi, a physician, is in charge of training an organ donation team. He has more than 1,500 consent from families to donate organs.

About eight thousand people die of brain death every year in iran, and with the right education, many lives can be saved.

The burden of teaching this important task is on Dr. Omid Ghobadi and his colleagues.

The doctor, who has been introduced as one of the 10 candidates for the face of the people in 1400 by the “Formula One” program, said he started organ donation activities in 2003.

“We set up a donation unit for Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences at Masih Daneshvari Hospital [in Tehran]. During this time I traveled to Spain and the US to study the establishment and operation of organ donation monitoring units”, added Dr. Ghobadi.

According to the doctor, organ donation is not the work of one person and it’s a very advanced and complex teamwork.

He added that’s why the most advanced category of health systems in the world is organ donation. Ghobadi said, “After returning to Iran, I started writing twelve projects to promote organ donation in the country.”

He further highlighted the role of media in this regard, saying they should, as a routine program, report to the public two or three times a week about the importance of organ donation.