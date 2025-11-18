Iranian deputy FM says progress with US depends on “real give-and-take”

Khatibzadeh said abandoning “illusions” and avoiding attempts to compensate for “battlefield failures through political tools” is essential for progress.

He added that movement forward is possible only within the framework set by Iran’s Leader.

Reiterating that Iran’s nuclear activities remain peaceful, he stated that the program is rooted in indigenous knowledge and distributed across a country of 90 million people. “Iran is not a country whose acquired knowledge can be erased by bombardment; we will safeguard it,” he said.

Khatibzadeh noted Iran’s reconstruction efforts began immediately after the announcement of a cease-fire back in June, comparing it to Israel’s receipt of large amounts of US and NATO weaponry.

He stressed that Iran’s objective is “to prevent the next war, not prepare for it,” and that the country will not compromise its national security.

He also referred to Iran’s continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), arguing that despite attacks on monitored facilities, Iran has remained within the treaty while Israel, which possesses nuclear warheads, is not a member.