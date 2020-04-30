Iranian, Cuban FMs Discuss Cooperation against COVID-19

Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Cuba have discussed a range of issues, including medical collaboration in the battle with the coronavirus.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla held a telephone conversation on Thursday evening.

The two senior diplomats talked about the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Tehran and Havana, the unilateral and illegal sanctions that the US has imposed on the independent nations, and the scientific and medical cooperation between Iran and Cuba, particularly in the fight against the novel coronavirus.