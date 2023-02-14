Iranian and Chinese presidents hold talks in Beijing 

President Raisi also said Iran is ready for the implementation of China’s Road Belt project.

The Iranian president noted that Iran and China are friends in tough times and strengthening these bonds is conducive to regional and global security.

Xi for his part said China firmly believes in expansion of ties with Iran.

He also announced the Chinese government’s readiness to support companies willing to invest in Iran.

Xi said Beijing is resolved to deepen trade and agricultural cooperation with Iran.

President Raisi also in a meeting with the head of China’s National People’s Congress, thanked the powerful body for its support of the promotion of strategic ties between the two countries.

During Raisi’s two-day visit to Beijinh, Iran and China signed 20 cooperation agreements in the presence of Raisi and Xi.

Iran and China have been expanding ties in recent years. This has angered the US, which has repeatedly called on Beijing to stop buying oil from Tehran. China has rejected such calls, saying it will not allow other countries to meddle in ties with Iran.