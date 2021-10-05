Iranian artist Fatali Oveisi dies

Renowned Iranian television and cinema actor and director Fatali Oveisi has died at a hospital in Tehran. Oveisi went into a coma due to a massive stroke on September 30. He was 76 when he died.

Oveisi was born in the village of Fordo near the Iranian city of Qom on January 11, 1946.

The veteran actor obtained a degree in cinema directing and acting from the State University of Texas in 1974.

He starred in many movies including Captain Khorshid (1987), Hamoun (1990), the Love-Stricken (1992) and Baanoo (1999). His two directorial films are Sarboland and Maryam and Mitil.

Oveisi also acted in many TV series including Zirzamin (Basement), Fasten Our Seatbelt, Baghcheh Mino (Minoo Garden) and Tanhatarin Sardar (The Loneliest Commander).

His funeral procession will be held on Wednesday.