Iranian artist Fatali Oveisi dies

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Renowned Iranian television and cinema actor and director Fatali Oveisi has died at a hospital in Tehran. Oveisi went into a coma due to a massive stroke on September 30. He was 76 when he died.

Oveisi was born in the village of Fordo near the Iranian city of Qom on January 11, 1946.

The veteran actor obtained a degree in cinema directing and acting from the State University of Texas in 1974.

He starred in many movies including Captain Khorshid (1987), Hamoun (1990), the Love-Stricken (1992) and Baanoo (1999). His two directorial films are Sarboland and Maryam and Mitil.

Oveisi also acted in many TV series including Zirzamin (Basement), Fasten Our Seatbelt, Baghcheh Mino (Minoo Garden) and Tanhatarin Sardar (The Loneliest Commander).
His funeral procession will be held on Wednesday.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here