Renowned Iranian actress, Alidousti, released from prison

Nadereh Hakim Elahi, Taraneh’s mother, has confirmed her daughter’s release in an Instagram post.

Alidousti was arrested on December 17 while she was at home and was taken to Evin Prison in Tehran.

She had objected to the execution of Mohsen Shekari who was found guilty of moharebeh, or fight against God, at a court in Tehran following the recent protests and deadly riots in Iran.

Tasnim News Agency, at the time had accused the Iranian actress of “spreading lies, instigating riots and supporting counter-revolutionary groups.”

Several other actresses were also arrested in the wake of the recent protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September. But they were released on bail.