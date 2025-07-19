Iran Women’s National Football Team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup after defeating Jordan

The first half ended without a goal despite that both teams created chances.

Just one minute into the second half, Iran’s Sara Didar broke the deadlock with a goal in the 46th minute.

Later in the match, in the 82nd minute, Negin Zandi netted, doubling Iran’s lead with a well-placed shot.

Jordan managed to pull one back late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

Iran topped their group after wins over Bhutan, Jordan, and Singapore, despite suffering one loss to Lebanon.

The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will feature 12 teams and will be hosted by Australia.