Iran warns of dangerous consequences of US strike on nuclear sites, blames IAEA chief

In a statement following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned “the savage military aggression” as a blatant and unprecedented violation of the most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law.

It said, the U.S. military aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a United Nations member state—committed in criminal collusion with the genocidal Zionist regime—once again demonstrates the depths of depravity and moral corruption that govern U.S. policies, and the intensity of the hostility and hatred harbored by the U.S. ruling establishment toward the peace-loving and independence-seeking people of the Islamic Iran.

The statement added that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to resist with full force against U.S. military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime, and to defend Iran’s security and national interests.

It said the assault also violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and delivers a severe blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, all committed by a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to strongly condemn the U.S. act of aggression against Iran and to hold the United States accountable for its flagrant violations of international norms and principles.

It pointed out that the responsibility of the IAEA and its Director General—who, through clear bias in favor of warmongering parties, laid the groundwork and justification for this recent disaster—is now more evident than ever.