Iran vows ‘decisive, comprehensive’ response to any assault

In a statement issued on Friday, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned earlier interventionist and irresponsible comments by the US president and other American officials, saying such positions amounted to a continuation of Washington’s “bullying and unlawful approach” towards the Iranian nation.

The ministry said the remarks constituted a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the international law, particularly concerning respect for national sovereignty, and warned that they amounted to incitement to “violence and terrorism” against Iranian citizens.

Recalling a long record of criminal interference by successive US administrations, it dismissed American claims of concern for the Iranian people as hypocritical and aimed at deceiving public opinion and concealing past and ongoing crimes against Iranians.

The statement cited US complicity in the 1953 coup against Iran’s then–prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, cooperation with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime during the eight-year imposed war against the Islamic Republic in the 1980s, the downing of Iran Air Flight 655 by a US warship in 1988 that killed 300 civilians, and decades of sanctions targeting the livelihoods and fundamental rights of Iranian civilians.

It also referred to the US’s collusion with the Israeli regime in Tel Aviv’s illegal war on the country in June that targeted the nation’s vital infrastructure and safeguarded nuclear facilities and led to the assassination and killing of Iranian scientists, officials, and ordinary civilians, including small children.

The ministry emphasized the responsibilities of the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general, under the world body’s Charter, to safeguard international peace and security in the face of Washington’s aggressive unilateralism.

It stressed that Iranians would not permit any “malicious foreign interference” in their dialogue and interaction aimed at resolving domestic issues.

It, meanwhile, assessed the recent US threats as being aligned with the Israeli regime’s policy of escalating tensions in the region.

The statement cautioned that responsibility for the consequences of whatever situation that might arise out of fresh American adventurism against Iran would rest entirely with the United States.

The remarks came after Trump threatened Iran in a social media post, claiming the US was prepared for military action in response to, what he called, the country’s potential forceful action against sporadic protests over the decline of rial, the Iranian currency.