Iran: Vienna talks adjourned following consensus

Khatibzadeh said the three countries, namely, Britain, Germany and France as well as the other members of the P4+1 group are fully aware that the talks were adjourned following a consensus among all parties and because the European sides were going on the New Year holidays.

Khatibazadeh noted that it is not the first time the Western parties lie and spread misinformation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the European countries should show seriousness and determination to advance the talks instead of resorting to threadbare and futile blame-games.