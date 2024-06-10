Iran says US not serious about Gaza ceasefire

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani derided the US president’s proposal for Gaza truce.

“The US has sided with the Zionist regime in all crimes that have been committed (against Palestine). There is no clue to the US being serious about the establishment of ceasefire (in Gaza).”

If the US had had the slightest sincerity in creating a ceasefire in Gaza, it would have refrained from delivering arms to the Zionist regime and equipping its arsenals in the first place, he added.

The Iranian spokesman also described the resignations of Israeli cabinet ministers as a testimony to the “internal collapse” of the Zionist regime, its failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza, and its strategic defeat.

His comments came after Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from the Zionist regime’s emergency government amid a months-long assault on Gaza.

At least 37,000 people have been killed and 84,494 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.