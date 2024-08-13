Iran: US primary promoter of terror in West Asia

Iravani made the remarks in a letter addressed to the world body’s Security Council (UNSC) on Monday.

He wrote the message in reaction to allegations that had been leveled by the American UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UNSC briefing earlier in the month. Using the event, which was being held under the agenda of “threat to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” the American official had accused the Islamic Republic of “supporting terrorism in the region.”

Iravani called the accusation “unwarranted and misleading,” saying Thomas-Greenfield had deviated from the briefing’s agenda by bringing up such an allegation.

“The Islamic Republic categorically rejects and strongly condemns this baseless allegation and irresponsible behavior by the United States’ representative,” he added.

“It is unequivocally clear that the United States, not Iran, is the primary advocate and propagator of terrorism, both in the region and globally,” the envoy asserted.

Iravani said it was “both ironic and shameful” that the United States was throwing such accusation against the Islamic Republic at the same time as providing staunch political and military support for the Israeli regime’s ongoing war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the brutal military onslaught that began on October 7 last year.

Last month, The New York Times revealed that the US had armed the regime with upwards of 25,000 bombs and missiles since the onset of the war.

According to the report, the American arms shipments to the occupied Palestinian territories throughout the war had featured over 20,000 unguided bombs, some 2,600 guided bombs, and 3,000 surgical strike missiles.

A month earlier, The Washington Post had also reported that the US had supplied the regime with over $6.5 billion in military supplies since the beginning of the warfare.

The sheer increase comes while Washington’s annual so-called military aid for Tel Aviv stands at around $3.3 billion.

Iravani underlined how the American support was being used by Tel Aviv towards “terrorizing and massacring the innocent people of Palestine…, prolonging the bloodshed and horror in the Gaza Strip.”

He cited the regime’s most recent massacre of more than 120 people in an attack on the prayer hall of the al-Tabaeen School in Gaza City during a mass prayer at dawn, calling it “a result of such ironclad support of the US.”

The ambassador also pointed to the backing that the US has been providing for the terrorist groups wreaking havoc across the region.

Various regional media outlets and officials have similarly found Washington culpable of providing arms support and training for the terror outfits, such as the Daesh and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Takfiri groups, towards subversive and destabilizing goals.

The support, Iravani underscored, “is further evidence of how the United States is the principal sponsor of terrorism in the region.”

“Given such a dark record, the United States has no standing to accuse or lecture other members of the United Nations,” he concluded.