Iran denounces reported US plan to rename Persian Gulf as ‘hostile political move’

In a statement posted Wednesday on X social media platform, formerly Twitter, Araghchi said, “The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity.”

He added, “In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their background or place of residence.”

Calling the rumors “absurd,” Araghchi expressed hope that the claims were no more than a disinformation campaign by “forever warriors” to anger Iranians all over the world and agitate them.

He further noted that even regional leaders used the name “Persian Gulf” in official documents until the late 1960s and published a historical US Library of Congress map that uses the same name.

“While any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world,” he stated.

The reaction came following media reports that Trump intends to declare the Persian Gulf as the “Arabian Gulf” during his upcoming visit to the region.