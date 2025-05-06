Kamalvandi raps U.S. remarks as “misinformed,” reaffirms Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy

“Countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea, Brazil, and Japan all carry out uranium enrichment without possessing nuclear weapons. Iran seeks the same peaceful path,” he said.

Kamalvandi emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities are in line with international norms and are strictly for peaceful purposes.

He rejected attempts by Western officials to dictate Iran’s energy choices, asserting, “Donald Trump cannot decide for our nation whether we are allowed to have nuclear energy or not.”

Kamalvandi underscored the strategic importance of nuclear energy for Iran’s future, pointing out the limitations of relying solely on fossil fuels.

“Iran, like other responsible nations, must diversify its energy resources to meet growing domestic demand,” he said.

He reiterated that peaceful nuclear development is Iran’s sovereign right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and warned against double standards that allow some countries to enrich uranium while others face unjust pressure.

The U.S. Secretary of State had claimed that the only countries in the world that enrich uranium are the ones that have nuclear weapons. Iran’s Foreign Minister has also responded to such a claim, noting: “There are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons. Apart from Iran, this club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations.”