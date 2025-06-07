Iran denounces US entry ban on citizens as “racist act”

Alireza Hashemi Raja, Director General of the Bureau for Iranian Expatriates at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, stated that this measure clearly demonstrates the dominance of a supremacist and racist mentality among US policymakers.

He said the US government’s decision—solely based on foreign citizens’ religions and nationalities—reflects the deep hostility of American decision-makers toward the Iranian people and Muslims, violating fundamental principles of international law, including the prohibition of discrimination and basic human rights.

The Iranian official added that denying hundreds of millions of people the right to travel to another country constitutes racial discrimination and systematic racism within the US ruling establishment, which is a breach of international human rights norms.

Hashemi Raja called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to oppose such unilateral and rights-violating policies by the United States.