Iran refutes US claims on Tehran’s alleged interference in US elections

By IFP Media Wire

Iran's mission to the United Nations has rejected US intelligence claims regarding Tehran's alleged interference in the upcoming presidential elections in the United State.

On Monday, media reported that the office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States had unsubstantiated claims that Russia, China and Iran allegedly use marketing, communications and other means to influence US voters and the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

“Iran has no purpose or activity aimed at influencing the US elections. Most of these accusations are being made as part of psychological actions to artificially revive election campaigns,” the Iranian mission to the UN said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

