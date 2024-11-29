Iran urges EU to abandon ‘arrogant, irresponsible’ behavior in nuclear talks 

Gharibabadi made the demand on Friday following his meeting with the EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief, Enrique Mora, as well as the talks between Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and the top EU official in Geneva on Thursday.

They discussed a range of issues, including the prospects for nuclear negotiations and sanctions relief in light of recent developments.

Mora, in a post on X social media platform, mentioned having a frank discussion with the Iranian deputy foreign ministers about Iran’s nuclear program, regional tensions, and human rights.

He stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue but added Iran’s military support for Russia must stop.

Gharibabadi emphasized that the EU should stop projecting its own problems and mistakes, such as those related to the Ukraine conflict, onto others.

He also noted that the EU has long ceased to be an influential player in the Iranian nuclear issue due to its lack of responsibility and confidence.

Furthermore, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal affairs criticized the EU’s complicity in the Gaza genocide, stating that it has no moral standing to lecture others on human rights.

On Friday, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Germany, Britain, and France are scheduled to hold talks on a range of issues in Geneva.