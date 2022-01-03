Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP Exclusive

Iran unveils new Qiam missile with range of 1,000km

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Tasnim News Agency has released some information about the country’s Qiam ballistic missile with the range of 1000 kilometers.

According to the report, Qiam missile has a range of 1,000 kilometers with an error range of 50 meters. The previous version of the projectile was unveiled in 2010.
AT the time, Qiam missile had a range of 800 kilometers and used liquid fuel. But in recent years, new images of the weapon have been released that show it has a detaching warhead.
Those missiles had four winglets for better guidance. But this latest version of Qiam missile had a minimum range of 100 kilometers and a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers.
Its warhead weighs 600 kilograms and it travels at a speed of 1,935 meters per second.
Qiam missile is 888 milimeters in diameter and it’s 11.846 meters long. It takes 20 minutes to prepare the projectile for launch and it weights 7,029 kilograms.
Iran has in recent years beefed up its missile might amid repeated saber-rattling by the US and the Zionist regime.

Previous articleRaisi: Expanding Tehran-Yerevan economic cooperation will enhance regional security
Next articleIranian FM: Zionism to have no place in world

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks