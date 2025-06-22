Iran UN Mission urges UNSC emergency meeting following US attack

The mission said in the letter that in the early hours of 21 June 2025 (local time), the United States, acting in full coordination with the Israeli regime, which at the time was already bombarding Iranian civilians and vital infrastructure, carried out deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked aerial strikes against three safeguarded Iranian nuclear sites and facilities: Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

It said the unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, followed the large-scale military attack conducted by the Israeli regime, a non-NPT party, which possesses undeclared, unsafeguarded nuclear capabilities, maintains a stockpile of nuclear weapons, and has a notorious record of attacking peaceful nuclear facilities across the region and further perpetrated by the United States, the only Member State ever to have used nuclear weapons in war.

It added that undoubtedly, the United States’ military aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran constitutes a manifest and flagrant violation of international law and the peremptory international norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), IAEA General Conference Resolutions, and Security Council Resolutions 487 (1981) and 2231 (2015) and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

It concluded that in light of the grave and far-reaching consequences of the United States’ savage and criminal actions for international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently requests the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting without delay to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression, to condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and to take all necessary measures under its Charter-mandated responsibilities that the perpetrator of such heinous crimes is held fully accountable and does not go unpunished.