Iran UN Envoy condemns Trump’s threat to use force against Tehran

Iravani said Trump’s reckless and inflammatory statements flagrantly violate international law and the UN Charter.

“Upon the instructions from my Government, I am writing to draw the Security Council’s attention to deeply alarming and irresponsible remarks made by the President of the United States, in which he openly threatened the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iravani stated.

Trump said he would prefer to make a deal with Iran rather than “bombing the hell out of it,” in a media interview published on Saturday.

“I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bomb the hell out of it,” Trump told the New York Post, adding, “They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die.”

In yet another belligerent statement, during an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump reiterated the same language of war.

“I would like to make a deal without bombing them.”

Iravani stated that Trump’s “reckless and inflammatory statements flagrantly violate international law and the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits threats or use of force against sovereign states.”

The Iranian diplomat also slammed Trump’s so-called maximum pressure” policy against Iran as a blatant violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law.

“Such provocation is further compounded by the so-called ‘maximum pressure’ policy, outlined in the National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) of 4 February 2025. This policy reinforces unlawful, unilateral coercive measures and escalates hostility against Iran, blatantly violating fundamental principles and norms of international law,” he added.

Iravani called on the Security Council not to remain silent in the face of such brazen rhetoric and condemned it unequivocally.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns this reckless threat. The UN Security Council must not remain silent in the face of such brazen rhetoric, as normalizing the threat to use force sets a dangerous precedent and must be unequivocally condemned,” he said.

He warned that any act of aggression against Iran will have severe consequences, for which the US will bear full responsibility.

He emphasized that Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any hostile action.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the US will bear full responsibility. As a responsible member of the United Nations, committed to upholding peace, security, and international cooperation, Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any hostile action,” Iravani added.

Trump’s threats came a few days after he signed an order seeking to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero, while also claiming that he wanted to work towards a nuclear deal.

The directive is part of broader sanctions re-imposed after Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.

Also responding to Trump’s threat, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that the country “does not seek war… but will not yield to foreign pressure.”

He further criticized the US president’s claim of willingness to hold talks with Iran while simultaneously restoring his so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

“Trump says let’s have a dialogue, and then … he signs and announces all possible conspiracies to bring the [Islamic] Revolution to its knees,” Pezeshkian added.