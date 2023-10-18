Iran’s UN envoy denies received US message on Gaza

Earlier, media outlets claimed that Washington has handed a message to the Iranian envoy to ask Tehran to stay away from the conflict zone in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli regime has unleashed the deadliest onslaught on 2.3 million people in the blockaded land since 2006.

However, Iravani told Iran’s state-run IRIB radio and television, “We have not received any messages from the US about Gaza. The news is basically false and we reject it.”

Iranian newspaper Farhikhtegan reported on Tuesday it obtained information about the US message, claiming “The message is in four paragraphs, three of which are about the requests to manage the level of tension and trying to subside it.”

It added, “In the fourth paragraph of the letter, the US has declared if Iran gets into the war, Washington will also enter the war.”

On Wednesday, the death toll from Israel’s bombardment of the coastal enclave surpassed the 3,000 mark while over 13,000 people have been injured since the war broke out on October 7. A third of the fatalities are children.