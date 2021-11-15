Iran-Turkey to sign cooperation roadmap soon

The Iranian foreign minister says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran in the near future.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran on Monday, added during Erdogan’s visit  Tehran-Ankara will sign a cooperation roadmap.

Amir Abdollahian added he and Ahmet Cavusoglu, top Turkish  diplomat, held “good” talks over various regional and international issues in Tehran. 

He described the Iran-Turkey ties as historical, friendly and cordial, adding Tehran and Ankara will expand their ties further as they move forward on their path to development. 

The Iranian foreign minister added that Iran and Turkey managed to not only maintain their trade during the Covid pandemic but also to expand it. 

The Turkish foreign minister also slammed the US sanctions against Iran as oppressive. He urged the US to return to the Iran nuclear deal and remove the sanctions it unilaterally imposed on Tehran. 

Cavusoglu expressed hope the Vienna talks will produce good results. 

The Turkish foreign minister described Iran as Turkey’s friend. He also referred to a poem from famous Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri named “Where is the friend’s house”. He said, “I have always seen Iran as the friend’s house”.

