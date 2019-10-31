Iran Trying to Address Banking Problems for Nationals in Malaysia

Asked about the reports of banking restrictions imposed on Iranians in Malaysia, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told reporters on Thursday, “Sadly, a number of Malaysian banks have placed a series of restrictions on opening accounts and offering banking services for Iranians, under the influence of the United States’ economic terrorism.”

“In this regard, our country’s Embassy in Malaysia has put the issue on the agenda in constant and intensive arrangements with Malaysia’s government bodies and banking officials, and multiple negotiations have been held with the relevant authorities, and figuring out a solution and resolving the problem is still on the agenda,” the spokesman added.

Mousavi further noted that the banking restrictions have created problems for the presence and activities of Iranians in Malaysia, particularly the participation of Iranian elites and university students in Malaysia’s scientific and academic sphere as well as those involved in the trade and business sector.

“We hope that the friendly state of Malaysia would work out solutions to settle the problem, considering the Malaysian government’s goodwill and explicit and recognized stances on the unilateral (US) sanctions, and that the problems that have arisen in Iranians’ bank accesses would be resolved with consultation and on the basis of the legal frameworks available for the issue,” he concluded.

His comments came after reports that banks in Malaysia were closing the accounts of Iranian individuals and companies.

Many Iranians said they knew of dozens of compatriots who had received notices from Malaysia’s CIMB and RHB Bank.