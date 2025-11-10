Iran: Trump admission of involvement in Israeli attack on Iran documented war crime at UN

Esmail Baqaei said on Monday during his weekly press briefing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing the documentation of the Israeli and American military aggression and the legal proceedings against Washington.

Baqaei stressed that this explicit confession to an international crime entails full responsibility for the US government.

Commenting on remarks made by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), regarding Iran’s enriched uranium reserves, the country’s nuclear capability, and ongoing talks between Iran and the Agency, Baqaei stated that the Director General himself has repeatedly clarified—both in official reports and in interviews, including his most recent one—that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful and that there is no evidence or indication of any deviation from that peaceful path.

He further noted that IAEA inspectors visited several of Iran’s nuclear facilities last week, including the Tehran Research Reactor.

According to Baqaei, under a law passed by Iran’s Parliament, any IAEA inspection request must first be reviewed and approved by the Supreme National Security Council before a final decision is made.

Responding to recent remarks by the NATO Secretary-General accusing Russia and its allies, including Iran, of seeking to undermine the global order, Baqaei said that over the past year, such lawless behavior has become a recurring pattern and that the United States itself is the main disruptor of international peace and security.

He described the NATO Secretary-General’s accusation as “a ridiculous act of blame-shifting.” Addressing recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the spokesperson added that any insecurity along Iran’s Eastern borders affects the stability of the entire region.