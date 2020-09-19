Iran to Hit Anyone Involved in Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination: IRGC Chief

IRGC chief commander says Iran is serious in its promise to avenge the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and will hit anyone involved.

Major General Hossein Salami said on Saturday, “Our promise to take revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani is final, serious and real.”

“Mr. Trump! Don’t doubt about our [vow to take] revenge because it is final and serious,” said General Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Major General Salami then touched upon a report by the American news website Politico which, citing US officials, had accused Iran of plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa.

“Do you think we will hit a female ambassador in South Africa in revenge for the murder of General Soleimani,” General Salami asked rhetorically.

“We only target those who were directly or indirectly involved in the assassination of top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani,” said the commander.

“The Americans should know that we will strike anyone who contributed to the cowardly assassination of General Soleimani, and this is a serious message.” he noted.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, General Salami said “If you harm a hair of an Iranian’s head,” the Iranian military will give a crushing response.