Iran, Thailand to Work Together to Tackle COVID-19 Impact on Culture, Art

Iran and Thailand have underlined the need to exchange experience on tackling losses inflicted on the culture and art sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi sat down with the Thai ambassador to Tehran where the two sides called for the enhancement of mutual cooperation.

“Iran and Thailand have, since long ago, enjoyed good and extensive relations, and I hope these relations will further grow,” said the Iranian minister.

“Both countries are of significance in terms of tourism potential, historical and civilizational heritage and their status in the region,” said the minister.

“Iran and Thailand have age-old relations,” he added.

He said he is going to have a virtual meeting with the Thai culture minister next week where the two sides will hopefully discuss ways of dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the culture sector.