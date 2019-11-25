Iran, Syria to Cooperate on Housing, Urban Development

In the Monday meeting, the two sides conferred on joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of construction, particularly implementation of housing projects, road construction, and development of the infrastructure in this area.

They also discussed efforts to provide the private sector with incentives and a reassuring environment for work.

The Syrian minister has travelled to Tehran at the invitation of Iran’s minister of roads and urban development in a bid to form the Iran-Syria Joint Executive Committee for Housing and Urban Development.

Some estimates say Syria needs $250 billion to $400 billion to rebuild after years of an all-out foreign-sponsored militancy. Iranian officials have repeatedly voiced the Islamic Republic’s readiness to help Syria with the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

In early October, Iran signed an agreement to build a 540-megawatt (MW) gas fired power plant in Syria’s coastal city of Latakia.

At the request of Damascus, Iran also provided military advisory assistance to the Syrian government forces in its fight against foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists.