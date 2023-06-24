Saturday, June 24, 2023
Iran says supports “rule of law” in Russia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Wagner Group

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in reaction to the ongoing developments in Russia, says the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the “rule of law” in the Russian Federation.

Nasser Kanaani added what is happening in Russia is an internal matter of the country.

Russia’s paramilitary organization known as the Wagner Group, accusing the country’s defense ministry of killing a large number of its forces in a strike on a Wagner camp, has taken control of the military facilities in two Russian cities.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has warned that his troops would head for the capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the nation, vowed to punish those behind an “armed uprising” following Wagner’s movements and acts.

Putin called on Prigozhin to surrender, simply to see his objection.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has denied Prigozhin’s claims over the killing of Wagner forces.

