Iran Summons Swiss Envoy over US Accusations

At the Foreign Ministry, the Swiss envoy received the Islamic Republic’s strong protest over the hawkish comments made by American officials in violation of the United Nations charter.

In a meeting with the Swiss charge d’affaires on Wednesday, Mohsen Baharvand, an assistant to Iran’s foreign minister, urged Switzerland to convey Iran’s protest to the US, and also tell them that Iraq is an independent country with freedom-seeking, independence-seeking, and honourable people.

“The US army has martyred at least 25 young members of the Iraqi nation and wounded scores of others without providing any evidence for their culpability,” Baharvand said.

“The Iraqi people would naturally show reaction to a country that has occupied their territory and is killing their youths. Americans have even bombed two areas in Syria at the same time. That shows they are seeking to achieve other goals, and are just looking for pretexts,” he added.

Baharvand said the American officials had better stop pinning the blame on others and levelling groundless accusations against the Islamic Republic.

The Swiss envoy was also told that Iran is not a hawkish country, but its hands are not tied when it comes to countering any threat and unwise move.

In that case, it will defend itself with full force.

“Instead of raising baseless accusations against others, the US government must learn how to speak to other nations and stop occupation,” the Swiss charge d’affaires was told.

Angered by US air raids that killed over two dozen fighters from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on Sunday, hundreds of protesters stormed its embassy compound in the high-security Green Zone on Tuesday, setting fires and chanting: “Death to America!” They also demanded the removal of American troops from Iraq.

Reacting to the attack, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held Iran “fully responsible” for the incident on Twitter and added that the protesters “will be held fully responsible.”

In a separate statement, Trump later also warned that Tehran would “pay a very big price” after the attack.