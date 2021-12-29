Iran slams Israel’s move to hold cabinet session in Golan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described this act of aggression by the Zionists as provocative, saying the occupied Golan Heights is an integral part of the Arab Republic of Syria as confirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 497.

Khatibzadeh stressed that Israeli settlement expansions and an increase in the number of migrant Zionists in the occupied Golan Heights cannot change this reality and Zionist settlers should understand that they cannot remain in usurped territories forever.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reaffirmed Tehran’s solidarity with and its unwavering support for Syria.

The Zionist regime on Sunday said it intends to double the population of Zionists residing in the occupied Golan Heights in the coming years.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the announcement at a special Cabinet meeting held in the Golan Heights.

Syria on Monday vociferously condemned the Israeli regime’s announcement.

Israel occupied the Golan heights in 1967 following the 6-day war which it fought against several Arab countries. Tel Aviv has defied countless calls by the UN to end its occupation of the Syrian territory.