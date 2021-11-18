Iran set to forge closer cooperation with IORA member states

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s foreign minister says the country is determined to expand its relations with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a virtual meeting of IORA member states where he expressed his gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for its rotating presidency of IORA.

“Full of blessings as the Indian Ocean is for its littoral states, bright and wide-ranging prospects are for cooperation within IORA,” he noted.

“The latest development is that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Center for Women has volunteered to work as the coordinator for IORA’s Women’s Economic Empowerment program,” he explained.

“Also, the Tehran-based IORA Regional Centre for Science and Technology Transfer enjoys the strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government,” the top diplomat said.

He then touched upon the COVID-19 challenge and its destructive consequences, saying, “The lifting of sanctions and the restoration of Iran’s rights will not only have positive economic and humane effects, but will undoubtedly result in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stronger presence in regional cooperation arrangements, namely within IORA,” he added.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

