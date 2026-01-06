Iran sends special delegation to probe attack on Hospital in Ilam

According to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni instructed the deputy for security and law enforcement to form a special team tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the protests and unrest in the western province.

The delegation has been asked to carefully assess the causes of the unrest while ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights as well as those responsible for maintaining public order and security. Officials said the team is expected to present its findings as quickly as possible.

Earlier, the interior minister had also directed the governor of Ilam to engage in dialogue with local elders, community leaders and influential figures in an effort to preserve public calm and prevent further tensions.

The city of Arkavaz, the capital of Malekshahi County in Ilam province, recently witnessed protest gatherings and sporadic clashes. Field reports indicate that the unrest escalated into an attack on a local hospital, leaving several people injured.

Protests have been staged over runaway prices and spiraling inflation in several Iranian cities in the past few days. Authorities say foreign intelligence services have infiltrated the protests.