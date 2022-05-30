Monday, May 30, 2022
Iran seizes ship carrying smuggled fuel

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat

The top judiciary office in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan says a vessel carrying over 106,000 liters of diesel has been seized near the southern Island of Qeshm, for smuggling fuel.

“Smugglers sought to transfer the shipment to one of the Persian Gulf countries, and the vessel was identified and detained in an integrated operation by marine guards,” Director General of Hormozgan’s Judiciary Mojtaba Ghahremani said.

Ghahremani added that nine crew members of the ship are also in detention for investigation and other legal processes.

He also noted that the fuel seized from the ship has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company to return to the distribution cycle of the country.

Due to the relatively low prices of fuel compated to the neighboring countries, Iran frequently seizes smuggled fuel in its southern waters.

