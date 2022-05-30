Iran seizes ship carrying smuggled fuel

“Smugglers sought to transfer the shipment to one of the Persian Gulf countries, and the vessel was identified and detained in an integrated operation by marine guards,” Director General of Hormozgan’s Judiciary Mojtaba Ghahremani said.

Ghahremani added that nine crew members of the ship are also in detention for investigation and other legal processes.

He also noted that the fuel seized from the ship has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company to return to the distribution cycle of the country.

Due to the relatively low prices of fuel compated to the neighboring countries, Iran frequently seizes smuggled fuel in its southern waters.