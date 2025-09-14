Iran seeks UN nuclear agency resolution against attacks on facilities

IAEABehrouz Kamalvandi, deputy head and spokesman of the AEOI, made the remarks upon arrival in Vienna to attend the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

He said recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by the US and Israel threatened not only Iran but also the global non-proliferation regime.

“Assaults on nuclear installations create serious challenges for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and other international regulations,” Kamalvandi said. “This is not an issue limited to Iran.”

He explained that Iran has submitted a draft resolution in line with past UN Security Council resolutions, including 487, 533, and 444, which emphasized the prohibition of such attacks.

However, Kamalvandi warned that Washington was pressuring member states to block the measure and had threatened to withhold contributions to the agency if it passes.

The week-long conference, beginning Monday, will also feature a speech by AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami, who is expected to hold several multilateral meetings on the sidelines.