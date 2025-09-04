Iran seeks guarantees before resuming talks with US, EU troika

Speaking to a Turkish outlet, he emphasized that “diplomacy cannot continue under military aggression,” referencing Israeli and US strikes on Iran in June.

Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that indirect messages between Tehran and Washington are being exchanged through mediators, including Oman. However, he stressed that without assurances, talks cannot restart.

“We do not want to see the same scenario repeated,” he said, adding that Washington must prove it will not undermine negotiations.

In discussions with the European E3 — Britain, France, and Germany — the deputy minister reiterated that uranium enrichment is “non-negotiable” and must remain part of any deal. He underlined that zero enrichment is “impossible and unacceptable,” while sanctions relief is an essential condition for Iran.

The diplomat also condemned the strikes as “clear violations of international law,” noting heavy civilian casualties. He voiced appreciation for Turkey’s role as a host and said Ankara remains a preferred venue for talks.

Takht-Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran’s stance that its nuclear program is peaceful and fully within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).