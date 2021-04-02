Iran Says Won’t Hold Talks with US at Any Level in Vienna

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has denied media reports about the US’ participation in the upcoming meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna.

“The Vienna meeting which will be attended by the Iranian delegation is a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission aimed at discussing the US’ possible return to the nuclear deal, and will be attended only by the current parties to the JCPOA,” Araqchi said on Friday.

“The US will not be present at any meeting attended by Iran, including the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, and that is definite,” he added.

He said it is up to other JCPOA parties if they would like to hold bilateral or multilateral consultations with the US regarding the measures it must take, either in Vienna or in any other place.

“That is something which has happened before,” Araqchi said.

“The Iranian delegation, however, will not hold negotiations with the American delegation at any level,” he emphasised.