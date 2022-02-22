Iran says US, NATO to blame for Ukraine escalation

The ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Iran is pursing issues related to Ukraine with sensitivity.

Khatibzadeh called on all parties, involved in the crisis to exercise restraint and to avoid “any action that could escalate tensions”. He urged dialogue to resolve the dispute.

His comments come after Russia ordered its troops to enter the two eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, after announcing recognition of their independence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deployments are aimed at “maintaining peace” in Donetsk and Luhansk, which have seen fighting with Ukrainian forces over the past days.

Putin claimed the deployments are to meant to prevent a new “bloodbath” in the larger Donbas region, where fighting between pro-Russian forces and the Ukrainian army killed hundreds in 2014.