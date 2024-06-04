Iran says to keep supporting resistance against Israel 

Ali Bagheri, in a joint press conference with the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Tuesday, said he carries a message that Iran stands by the resistance against the Zionist occupation as before and even more firmly than in the past.

The acting Iranian foreign minister further said both Tehran and Damascus believe that the Israeli occupation is the root cause of the regional instability.

Bagheri praised Iran and Syria as the two “main pillars of stability in region”, adding during his visit to Damascus he is seeking a “joint strategy” to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinians. He said Iran and Syria are two companions, two colleagues and two close friends on the path of developing bilateral cooperation.

Mekdad, for his part, praised the Iran-Syria bilateral ties and underlined the need to further boost the relations. The top Syrian diplomat said stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes and the realization of the Palestine’s aspirations is our historical position.