Iran says talks with E3 faced with complexity

Asked about the most recent round of talks between Iran and the EU3 (the UK, France and Germany), Fatemeh Mohajerani told Sputnik that Iran has seen no obstacles to dialogue with the European countries on various topics.

She noted that what has been going on between Iran and the European troika is “dialogue and exchange of views” about the nuclear issue that has been faced with complicated conditions.

“Negotiations with the meaning of efforts to reach a deal with Europe do not exist with such a definition for the time being. The dialogues are rather focused on exchange of views,” the spokeswoman added.

The representatives of Iran and the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal concluded a round of talks in Istanbul on July 25, agreeing to continue consultations on sanctions and nuclear issues.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi led Tehran’s delegation.