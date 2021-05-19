Iran Says Good Progress Made in Vienna Talks

At the end of the fourth round of talks in the Austrian capital, the JCPOA Joint Commission held a plenary meeting on Wednesday at the Grand Hotel of Vienna, attended by delegations from Iran and the JCPOA member states.

In this meeting, the heads of negotiating teams reviewed the progress made in the fourth round of talks and the latest status of the texts, and exchanged views on the path ahead.

Referring to the drafts prepared after several bilateral and multilateral meetings at different levels, the delegations expressed satisfaction with the overall trend of talks and the path taken so far, and underlined the necessity of maintaining the current fast pace of talks.

During the past two weeks, intensive negotiations and consultations have been underway among delegations, either at the level of deputies or experts.

A few hours before the plenary meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the expert group on removal of sanctions and the expert group on practical arrangements, in a joint meeting attended by representatives of all JCPOA member states, tried to prepare the drafts as much as possible so that the heads of delegations would be able to check them and then report to their respective capitals.

As a result of these consultations and the efforts of the expert delegations of the parties involved in the talks, the drafts have been developed and revised to a large extent, so much so that except for some complicated points of disagreement which require political decisions at the capital of JCPOA member states, the rest of the text is almost ready.

Following the conclusion of this round of talks, the delegations headed to their capitals. The next round of talks is to be held next week.