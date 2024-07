Iran imposes sanctions on American individuals over rights violation in US pro-Palestine protest

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in accordance with the Iranian Law dubbed “Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region”, the following American individuals are sanctioned for their involvement in violation of human rights by suppressing peaceful protest of university students and professors in the United States who were supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza:

1.William Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety of Georgia,

2.Eddie Grier, Commanding Officer over Field Operations of Georgia,

3.Linda J. Stump-Kurnick, Chief of the University of Florida Police Department,

4.Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia,

5.Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief, Metropolitan Police Department,

6.Karl Jacobson, Chief of New Haven Police Department,

7.Shane Streepy, Assistant Chief of University of Texas Police Department (UTPD),

8.Michael Cox, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department,

9.Scott Dunning, The Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief ,

10.Michael Thompson, The Arizona State University Police Chief,

11.John Brockie, Chief of Police at CAL State Long Beach Police Department.

The statement reads the above-mentioned persons will be subject to sanctions stipulated in the Law including the blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.