Iran reaffirms readiness to help resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

He stated that Iran had ever since the beginning of that crisis, keeping in mind its root causes, announced that it is opposed to resorting to war, as it is now an appropriate way to resolve disputes.

Amirabdollahian added that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with the Republic of Ukraine has throughout the past three decades been based on friendship, mutual respect, preservation of mutual interests, and cooperation, adding that today, too, Tehran is ready for cooperation in opening a corridor to transport edible seeds in the Black Sea.

The Iranian top diplomat, meanwhile, invited his Ukrainian counterpart to visit Tehran at his earlier convenient opportunity.

Kuleba, too, appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s anti-war stance, and emphasized that the Kiev government is ready for receiving any contribution to political resolving of the devastating crisis in his country.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also announced his country’s readiness for expansion of comprehensive relations with Iran, especially in agricultural, and edible seeds field, arguing that the continuation of Tehran-Kiev negotiations aimed at expansion of comprehensive relations is quite constructive.

Kuleba in the phone talk briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest status of war in his country, appreciated Tehran’s efforts aimed at peaceful resolving of the crisis, and criticized the complications that Russia has created in the process of the peace negotiations.

He appreciated Amirabdollahian for inviting him to visit Tehran, and for his part, invited him to visit Kiev.